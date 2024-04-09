CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Receives Outperform Rating from Oppenheimer

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $105.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 26.70% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on CarMax from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on CarMax from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Wedbush lifted their target price on CarMax from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Mizuho initiated coverage on CarMax in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on CarMax from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.25.

Get CarMax alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on KMX

CarMax Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of KMX stock opened at $82.87 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.15. CarMax has a 52 week low of $59.66 and a 52 week high of $88.22. The company has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.31, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.61.

In related news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 2,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total transaction of $192,574.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $357,849.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 2,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total transaction of $192,574.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $357,849.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $1,541,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,515.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,929 shares of company stock valued at $2,740,901 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in CarMax in the first quarter worth approximately $138,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in CarMax by 6.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in CarMax by 149.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 6,285 shares during the last quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC grew its position in CarMax by 3.4% in the first quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 55,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,852,000 after buying an additional 1,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in CarMax in the first quarter worth approximately $12,746,000.

About CarMax

(Get Free Report)

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.