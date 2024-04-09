Carole Molyneux Sells 25,000 Shares of Nick Scali Limited (ASX:NCK) Stock

Nick Scali Limited (ASX:NCK – Get Free Report) insider Carole Molyneux sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$15.26 ($10.11), for a total value of A$381,500.00 ($252,649.01).

Nick Scali Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.92, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Nick Scali Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Interim dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Sunday, March 3rd. Nick Scali’s payout ratio is currently 67.96%.

Nick Scali Company Profile

Nick Scali Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in sourcing and retailing of household furniture and related accessories in Australia and New Zealand. It offers sofas and armchairs; TV and entertainment units; coffee, side, and console and hallway tables; dinning tables and chairs, and buffet tables and sideboards; mattresses, bed frames, bedside tables, tallboy, and dressers; and rugs, mirrors, and lighting.

Featured Articles

