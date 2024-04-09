Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Sold by Busey Bank

Busey Bank cut its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 570 shares during the quarter. Busey Bank’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 76.2% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 121.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Carrier Global news, CEO David L. Gitlin sold 354,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total value of $19,201,832.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 422,808 shares in the company, valued at $22,899,281.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Kevin J. O’connor sold 26,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total transaction of $1,427,647.27. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 66,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,553,282.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David L. Gitlin sold 354,539 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total value of $19,201,832.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 422,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,899,281.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CARR. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Carrier Global from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Carrier Global from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Carrier Global from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.86.

Shares of NYSE CARR opened at $57.86 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.67. The company has a market cap of $52.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.39. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $40.28 and a 12 month high of $60.87.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 6.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

