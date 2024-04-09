Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Stock Holdings Decreased by Dearborn Partners LLC

Dearborn Partners LLC lowered its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 817,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,690 shares during the period. Carrier Global makes up 1.7% of Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $46,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 76.2% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 121.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Carrier Global news, VP Kevin J. O’connor sold 26,551 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total transaction of $1,427,647.27. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 66,083 shares in the company, valued at $3,553,282.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO David L. Gitlin sold 354,539 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total value of $19,201,832.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 422,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,899,281.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Kevin J. O’connor sold 26,551 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total value of $1,427,647.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 66,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,553,282.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Carrier Global Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of CARR traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $57.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,771,140. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $51.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.39. Carrier Global Co. has a 1-year low of $40.28 and a 1-year high of $60.87.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 6.10%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

Featured Stories

