Cartesian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAC) Now Covered by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Cartesian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAC – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 216.03% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Cartesian Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 18th.
Cartesian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($2.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($2.10). Cartesian Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 845.01% and a negative return on equity of 58.21%. The firm had revenue of $8.27 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Cartesian Therapeutics will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.
In related news, Director Timothy A. Springer purchased 21,612 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.20 per share, with a total value of $350,114.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,017,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,479,093.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 22,498 shares of company stock valued at $366,520 in the last 90 days. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Cartesian Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the provision of mRNA cell therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops Descartes-08, an autologous anti-BCMA RNA-engineered chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, currently under Phase 2b clinical development for generalized myasthenia gravis, as well as for patients with systemic lupus erythematosus, and myeloma autoimmune basket trials for other autoimmune diseases.
