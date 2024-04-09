Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by PrairieView Partners LLC

PrairieView Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 42.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $94,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. ACT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 6.6% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. 70.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Caterpillar news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 4,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.80, for a total value of $1,508,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,741,725.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 4,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.80, for a total value of $1,508,835.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,741,725.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.04, for a total transaction of $3,000,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,317 shares in the company, valued at $20,197,792.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,769 shares of company stock valued at $14,509,306 over the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on CAT shares. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $345.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Caterpillar from $210.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $274.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $297.89.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Caterpillar

Caterpillar Stock Down 0.4 %

CAT traded down $1.57 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $371.90. 2,023,449 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,440,305. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $337.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $292.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $204.04 and a fifty-two week high of $382.01. The stock has a market cap of $185.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.17.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $5.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.76 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $17.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.06 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 56.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.33 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.