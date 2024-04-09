Centamin (TSE:CEE) Hits New 52-Week High at $2.16

Centamin plc (TSE:CEE – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$2.16 and last traded at C$2.15, with a volume of 25067 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.10.

Centamin Stock Up 2.4 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.72 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.56.

Centamin Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.027 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This is a boost from Centamin’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.03. Centamin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.45%.

Centamin Company Profile

Centamin plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mining, and development of gold and precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

