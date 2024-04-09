Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU) Reaches New 12-Month High at $11.40

Shares of Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.40 and last traded at $11.33, with a volume of 96080 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.80.

Central Puerto Trading Up 5.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $2.66. Central Puerto had a return on equity of 25.37% and a net margin of 50.95%. The company had revenue of $193.03 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Central Puerto S.A. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Central Puerto

Central Puerto Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Central Puerto in the 4th quarter worth $445,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Central Puerto by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 206,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 31,159 shares during the last quarter. Anthracite Investment Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Central Puerto during the fourth quarter valued at $592,000. Simplex Trading LLC grew its holdings in shares of Central Puerto by 1,441.0% during the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 3,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenorchy Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Central Puerto during the fourth quarter valued at $3,162,000. 2.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Central Puerto SA engages in the electric power generation in Argentina. It operates through three segments: Electric Power Generation from Conventional Sources, Electric Power Generation from Renewable Sources, and Natural Gas Transport and Distribution. The company generates energy through thermal, hydroelectric, and wind farms.

