Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU) Reaches New 12-Month High at $11.40

Shares of Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.40 and last traded at $11.33, with a volume of 96080 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.80.
Central Puerto Trading Up 5.6 %
The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.
Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $2.66. Central Puerto had a return on equity of 25.37% and a net margin of 50.95%. The company had revenue of $193.03 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Central Puerto S.A. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Central Puerto
Central Puerto Company Profile
Central Puerto SA engages in the electric power generation in Argentina. It operates through three segments: Electric Power Generation from Conventional Sources, Electric Power Generation from Renewable Sources, and Natural Gas Transport and Distribution. The company generates energy through thermal, hydroelectric, and wind farms.
