Chemours (NYSE:CC) Rating Increased to Outperform at BMO Capital Markets

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has a $34.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $19.00. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 25.69% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on CC. UBS Group lifted their price target on Chemours from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Barclays reduced their price target on Chemours from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.89.

Shares of CC opened at $27.05 on Tuesday. Chemours has a 52-week low of $15.10 and a 52-week high of $39.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.89. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of -17.45 and a beta of 2.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Chemours by 4,407.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,759,419 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $49,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720,389 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chemours in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Chemours in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,711,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Chemours by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,459,463 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,938,000 after purchasing an additional 10,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Chemours in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,044,000. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

