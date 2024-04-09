Chemours (NYSE:CC) Shares Gap Up to $27.05

The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $27.05, but opened at $28.00. Chemours shares last traded at $27.62, with a volume of 165,469 shares traded.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Chemours from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Chemours from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Chemours from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.89.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.45 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently -64.52%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CC. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Chemours by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,075,740 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $569,023,000 after buying an additional 4,060,250 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Chemours by 4,407.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,759,419 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $49,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720,389 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Chemours by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,763,368 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $150,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602,628 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Chemours during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,013,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in Chemours by 1,845.6% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 997,478 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $24,588,000 after purchasing an additional 946,210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

