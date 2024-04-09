Churchill Capital Corp VII (NYSE:CVII) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII (NYSE:CVII – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 292,622 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 2% from the previous session’s volume of 297,111 shares.The stock last traded at $10.72 and had previously closed at $10.69.

Churchill Capital Corp VII Trading Up 0.2 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.55.

Get Churchill Capital Corp VII alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Churchill Capital Corp VII

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVII. Berkley W R Corp lifted its holdings in Churchill Capital Corp VII by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 2,751,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,890,000 after purchasing an additional 380,817 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII by 92.2% in the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 779,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,186,000 after buying an additional 374,095 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII by 89.9% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,084,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,406,000 after buying an additional 513,241 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 14,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII in the fourth quarter worth about $1,578,000. Institutional investors own 61.16% of the company’s stock.

About Churchill Capital Corp VII

Churchill Capital Corp VII, a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Capital Corp VII Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Capital Corp VII and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.