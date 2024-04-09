CIBC Boosts AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) Price Target to C$14.00

AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B – Free Report) had its price target lifted by CIBC from C$11.00 to C$14.00 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

AGF.B has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities boosted their target price on AGF Management from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on AGF Management from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on AGF Management from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on AGF Management from C$9.50 to C$10.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$10.75.

Shares of TSE:AGF.B opened at C$8.50 on Friday. AGF Management has a 1 year low of C$6.30 and a 1 year high of C$9.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.98 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.26, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of C$542.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.79.

In other news, insider AGF EMPLOYEE BENEFIT PLAN TRUST purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$7.68 per share, for a total transaction of C$115,200.00. In other AGF Management news, Senior Officer Kevin Andrew Mccreadie sold 132,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.77, for a total value of C$1,027,194.00. Also, insider AGF EMPLOYEE BENEFIT PLAN TRUST purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$7.68 per share, with a total value of C$115,200.00. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 353,365 shares of company stock valued at $2,665,144 and have sold 159,394 shares valued at $1,236,812. Corporate insiders own 18.59% of the company’s stock.

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

