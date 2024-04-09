Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Cinedigm Stock Down 5.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ CIDM opened at $1.40 on Friday. Cinedigm has a twelve month low of $0.27 and a twelve month high of $0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.28. The company has a market cap of $261.68 million, a PE ratio of -28.00 and a beta of 2.05.
About Cinedigm
