Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Cinedigm Stock Down 5.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ CIDM opened at $1.40 on Friday. Cinedigm has a twelve month low of $0.27 and a twelve month high of $0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.28. The company has a market cap of $261.68 million, a PE ratio of -28.00 and a beta of 2.05.

Get Cinedigm alerts:

About Cinedigm

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Cineverse Corp. is a global streaming technology and entertainment company. It owns and operates streaming channels, all powered by its advanced, proprietary technology platform. The firm currently features enthusiast brands for subscription video on demand (SVOD), advertising-based video on demand (AVOD), and free, ad-supported streaming television (FAST) channels.

Receive News & Ratings for Cinedigm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinedigm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.