Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Upgraded to Overweight by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Free Report) from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $23.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $13.00.

CNK has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. B. Riley cut shares of Cinemark from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a buy rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.22.

Cinemark Stock Performance

NYSE CNK opened at $19.18 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 2.27. Cinemark has a fifty-two week low of $13.19 and a fifty-two week high of $20.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $638.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $619.67 million. Cinemark had a return on equity of 72.91% and a net margin of 6.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.82) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Cinemark will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cinemark

In other Cinemark news, insider Wanda Marie Gierhart sold 19,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $328,182.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 179,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,008,149.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cinemark

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNK. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 297.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,987,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,984,249 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cinemark during the fourth quarter valued at about $19,906,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cinemark during the fourth quarter valued at about $16,001,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cinemark during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,659,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 241.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,334,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,058,000 after acquiring an additional 943,100 shares during the last quarter.

Cinemark Company Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 16, 2024, it operated 501 theatres with 5,719 screens in 42 states and 13 countries in South and Central America. Cinemark Holdings, Inc was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

Featured Articles

