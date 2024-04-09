Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) is Impax Asset Management Group plc’s 5th Largest Position

Impax Asset Management Group plc lowered its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,126,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,769 shares during the period. Cintas comprises 2.7% of Impax Asset Management Group plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned about 1.11% of Cintas worth $677,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Columbus Macro LLC boosted its position in Cintas by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Cintas by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in Cintas by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cintas by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stokes Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cintas by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 845 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cintas stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $677.72. The company had a trading volume of 269,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,551. The company has a market cap of $68.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $633.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $577.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.03. Cintas Co. has a twelve month low of $438.59 and a twelve month high of $704.84.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The business services provider reported $3.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.26. Cintas had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 37.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.14 EPS. Cintas’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 14.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.29%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CTAS shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $680.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $675.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $660.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Cintas from $630.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Cintas from $700.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cintas presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $661.21.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

