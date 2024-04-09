Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) Shares Gap Down to $4.29

Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.29, but opened at $4.20. Cipher Mining shares last traded at $4.20, with a volume of 373,362 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on shares of Cipher Mining in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Cipher Mining in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on shares of Cipher Mining in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Cipher Mining in a research note on Monday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cipher Mining presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.25.

Cipher Mining Trading Down 1.4 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.28. The company has a current ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12. Cipher Mining had a negative net margin of 20.32% and a negative return on equity of 6.78%. The firm had revenue of $43.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.73 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cipher Mining Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cipher Mining

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CIFR. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Cipher Mining by 104.9% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 5,592 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cipher Mining in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Cipher Mining in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Cipher Mining by 72.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 8,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Cipher Mining in the first quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.26% of the company’s stock.

About Cipher Mining

Cipher Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and operation of industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc operates as a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

See Also

