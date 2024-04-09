Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Price Target Raised to $52.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $51.00 to $52.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the network equipment provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.79% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Melius Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Melius lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.19.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $48.24 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.52. Cisco Systems has a 52-week low of $45.56 and a 52-week high of $58.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.87.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $12.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 13,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $697,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 328,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,424,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,002 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $150,130.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 191,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,579,865.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 13,942 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $697,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 328,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,424,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,441 shares of company stock valued at $972,080 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1,666.7% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

