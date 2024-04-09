Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Stake Cut by SOL Capital Management CO

SOL Capital Management CO cut its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 23.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,045 shares during the quarter. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Citigroup during the third quarter worth $25,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the first quarter worth $28,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Citigroup by 73.8% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in Citigroup by 75.0% in the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Citigroup by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Citigroup Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE C opened at $61.76 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.13. The company has a market cap of $118.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.52. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.17 and a 12 month high of $63.90.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($1.89). Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 5.88%. The firm had revenue of $17.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 53.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

C has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised Citigroup from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Citigroup from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays raised their price target on Citigroup from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. HSBC raised their price target on Citigroup from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Citigroup from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.56.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Further Reading

