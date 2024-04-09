Citigroup Increases AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) Price Target to $50.00

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report) had its price target increased by Citigroup from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

AZEK has been the subject of several other research reports. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of AZEK from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AZEK from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating and set a $37.00 price target (down previously from $38.00) on shares of AZEK in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of AZEK in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of AZEK from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $42.84.

Shares of NYSE AZEK opened at $50.17 on Friday. AZEK has a 1-year low of $23.05 and a 1-year high of $50.78. The company has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 63.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.59.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.05. AZEK had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The company had revenue of $240.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.12 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that AZEK will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total value of $483,990.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,227,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,697,740.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Michelle A. Kasson sold 94,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.47, for a total value of $4,671,501.57. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,164,721.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total transaction of $483,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,227,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,697,740.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 130,431 shares of company stock valued at $6,212,712. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in AZEK by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT raised its position in AZEK by 4.1% during the third quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 13,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. raised its position in AZEK by 5.8% during the third quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in AZEK by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in AZEK by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 58,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. 97.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

