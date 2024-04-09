Citigroup Raises Xylem (NYSE:XYL) Price Target to $139.00

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by analysts at Citigroup from $126.00 to $139.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.81% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on XYL. Wolfe Research started coverage on Xylem in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas started coverage on Xylem in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Xylem from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Raymond James raised Xylem from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Xylem from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Xylem presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.44.
Xylem Stock Performance
Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.03. Xylem had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Xylem will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Buying and Selling at Xylem
In related news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 1,000 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total value of $122,890.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $360,682.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Xylem news, SVP Franz Cerwinka sold 2,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total transaction of $293,270.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,431,032.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total value of $122,890.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,682.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xylem
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Xylem during the first quarter worth approximately $145,000. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 26.9% in the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 21.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xylem in the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xylem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $556,000. Institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.
Xylem Company Profile
Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.
See Also
