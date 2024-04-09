Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) Receives Underperform Rating from Wolfe Research

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Wolfe Research in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $18.00 target price on the mining company’s stock. Wolfe Research’s price target points to a potential downside of 19.73% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CLF. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Argus downgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.92.

NYSE:CLF opened at $22.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a PE ratio of 29.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.54. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 12-month low of $13.61 and a 12-month high of $22.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The mining company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 1.81%. Cleveland-Cliffs’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, Director Arlene M. Yocum bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.02 per share, with a total value of $40,040.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 94,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,899,637.74. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Arlene M. Yocum acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.02 per share, for a total transaction of $40,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 94,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,899,637.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan Miranda Green sold 6,500 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total transaction of $132,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 90,286 shares in the company, valued at $1,841,834.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 221,066 shares of company stock valued at $4,464,688 in the last ninety days. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLF. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter valued at $117,585,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 18.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,000,065 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $322,771,000 after acquiring an additional 3,295,448 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 801.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,608,984 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $53,277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319,486 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 5.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,506,741 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,433,561,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276,018 shares during the period. Finally, Peconic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter valued at $42,370,000. 67.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

