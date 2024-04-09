Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) Stock Price Down 2.2%

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 2.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $21.87 and last traded at $21.93. 1,306,463 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 8,413,319 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.42.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CLF shares. TheStreet cut shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Citigroup lowered Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Wolfe Research reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.92.

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Down 3.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.68 and its 200-day moving average is $18.54.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The mining company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). The company had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 6.79%. Cleveland-Cliffs’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Terry G. Fedor sold 27,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.19, for a total value of $553,811.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 534,617 shares in the company, valued at $10,793,917.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, Director Susan Miranda Green sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total value of $132,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,841,834.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Terry G. Fedor sold 27,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.19, for a total value of $553,811.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 534,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,793,917.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 221,066 shares of company stock valued at $4,464,688. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLF. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter valued at $117,585,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,000,065 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $322,771,000 after buying an additional 3,295,448 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 801.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,608,984 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $53,277,000 after buying an additional 2,319,486 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 5.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,506,741 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,433,561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276,018 shares during the period. Finally, Peconic Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,370,000. Institutional investors own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

