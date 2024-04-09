Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) is Long Walk Management LP’s 5th Largest Position

Long Walk Management LP reduced its stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 40.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 153,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,500 shares during the quarter. Cloudflare accounts for 8.2% of Long Walk Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Long Walk Management LP’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $12,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Cloudflare during the first quarter worth about $29,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new position in Cloudflare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 6,065.0% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,426 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 1,976.9% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 2,422.9% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total transaction of $1,423,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 338,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,124,092.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total value of $1,423,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 338,469 shares in the company, valued at $32,124,092.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 50,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.11, for a total value of $5,505,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 366,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,351,461.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 972,985 shares of company stock worth $93,393,755. 14.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NET shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Cloudflare from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cloudflare from $66.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NET

Cloudflare Stock Performance

Shares of NET stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $95.62. 497,627 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,921,211. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.50. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.90 and a 1 year high of $116.00. The company has a market cap of $32.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -174.80 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $95.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.11.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 14.19% and a negative return on equity of 15.92%. The firm had revenue of $362.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.70 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cloudflare

(Free Report)

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.