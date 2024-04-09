Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) Given Hold Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Cognyte Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th.

Get Cognyte Software alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on CGNT

Cognyte Software Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of CGNT stock traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.34. 1,870,422 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 436,353. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $505.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.27 and a beta of 1.68. Cognyte Software has a 12-month low of $3.31 and a 12-month high of $8.53.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Cognyte Software by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,231,696 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $17,985,000 after purchasing an additional 48,011 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Cognyte Software by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,047,169 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $16,402,000 after acquiring an additional 218,294 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Cognyte Software by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,285,073 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $7,746,000 after acquiring an additional 685,890 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Cognyte Software by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,065,372 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $8,342,000 after acquiring an additional 276,781 shares during the period. Finally, Edenbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Cognyte Software by 144.0% in the 1st quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,967,866 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $22,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161,200 shares during the period. 72.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cognyte Software

(Get Free Report)

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Its Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World, an open software designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and enhance the effectiveness of investigations. The company also offers network intelligence analytics, open source and threat intelligence analytics, and operational intelligence analytics solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cognyte Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognyte Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.