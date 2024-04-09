Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) Issues FY25 Earnings Guidance

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ($0.13) for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of ($0.63). The company issued revenue guidance of $340, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $336.10 million. Cognyte Software also updated its FY 2025 guidance to -0.130–0.130 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut Cognyte Software from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th.

Cognyte Software Trading Up 3.3 %

Institutional Trading of Cognyte Software

NASDAQ CGNT opened at $8.41 on Tuesday. Cognyte Software has a 12 month low of $3.31 and a 12 month high of $8.53. The stock has a market cap of $578.94 million, a PE ratio of -14.25 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.60 and its 200 day moving average is $6.08.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Cognyte Software by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,559 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 5,724 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in shares of Cognyte Software by 72.9% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 9,794 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 4,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Cognyte Software in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.92% of the company’s stock.

About Cognyte Software

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Its Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World, an open software designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and enhance the effectiveness of investigations. The company also offers network intelligence analytics, open source and threat intelligence analytics, and operational intelligence analytics solutions.

Featured Stories

