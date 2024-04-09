Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Shares Down 3.1% Following Insider Selling

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)’s stock price fell 3.1% on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $246.32 and last traded at $249.13. 1,519,739 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 14,257,681 shares. The stock had previously closed at $256.99.

Specifically, insider Paul Grewal sold 10,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.60, for a total transaction of $2,826,829.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,223,223.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 82,130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.73, for a total value of $9,833,424.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $558,181.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 10,257 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.60, for a total transaction of $2,826,829.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 66,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,223,223.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 766,070 shares of company stock worth $121,938,069 in the last ninety days. 33.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Thursday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $95.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Raymond James raised shares of Coinbase Global from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $146.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.15.

Coinbase Global Stock Down 3.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $205.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 951.81 and a beta of 3.41.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $1.13. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 3.54%. The business had revenue of $953.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.10 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.46) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coinbase Global

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,281,280 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $2,483,800,000 after purchasing an additional 408,046 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 18.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,279,836 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $246,250,000 after purchasing an additional 511,397 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 3.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,341,989 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $158,083,000 after purchasing an additional 73,036 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter valued at $50,254,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 741.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,342,039 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $233,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,556 shares during the last quarter. 68.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

Featured Stories

