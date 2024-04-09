Coinmetro Token 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $2,843.15 (XCM)

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 9th. In the last seven days, Coinmetro Token has traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Coinmetro Token has a total market cap of $194.45 million and approximately $2,843.15 worth of Coinmetro Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Coinmetro Token token can currently be bought for $0.65 or 0.00000922 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00009640 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.31 or 0.00014586 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001571 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 24.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.76 or 0.00013809 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $70,734.29 or 1.00064842 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00011524 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000087 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $95.15 or 0.00134598 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Coinmetro Token Token Profile

XCM is a token. Its genesis date was December 17th, 2017. Coinmetro Token’s total supply is 328,584,972 tokens and its circulating supply is 303,048,666 tokens. Coinmetro Token’s official Twitter account is @coinmetro. Coinmetro Token’s official website is coinmetro.com. The official message board for Coinmetro Token is coinmetro.com/blog. The Reddit community for Coinmetro Token is https://reddit.com/r/coinmetro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Coinmetro Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Coinmetro Token (XCM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Coinmetro Token has a current supply of 328,584,972.13 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Coinmetro Token is 0.65148962 USD and is up 0.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $2,582.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://coinmetro.com/.”

