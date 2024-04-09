Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Price Target Cut to $47.00

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the cable giant’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on CMCSA. Pivotal Research upped their target price on Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Comcast from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Redburn Atlantic downgraded Comcast from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $49.45.

Get Comcast alerts:

View Our Latest Report on CMCSA

Comcast Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $40.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.00. The company has a market cap of $161.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Comcast has a 1 year low of $36.38 and a 1 year high of $47.46.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $31.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.41 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 12.66%. As a group, analysts expect that Comcast will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Insider Transactions at Comcast

In related news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $5,289,928.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comcast

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 94.1% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 623 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quilter Plc bought a new stake in Comcast in the first quarter valued at approximately $695,100,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Comcast in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Comcast Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.