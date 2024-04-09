Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Price Target Increased to $32.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Citigroup from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

CAG has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an equal weight rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI cut Conagra Brands from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Conagra Brands presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.14.

Conagra Brands stock opened at $31.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.36. Conagra Brands has a 52-week low of $25.16 and a 52-week high of $38.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.41.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 7.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 1.1% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 29,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 0.5% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 81,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 2.9% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 1.4% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 28,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

