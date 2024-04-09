Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Cuts Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. cut its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 863 shares during the quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 35,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after acquiring an additional 8,949 shares during the last quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 35,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $361,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 42,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,576,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $64.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.31. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.15 and a twelve month high of $79.78.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.72 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 26.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.06%.

NEE has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target (up previously from $65.00) on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, March 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Guggenheim increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.46.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

