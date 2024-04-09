Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Decreases Holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. cut its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,005 shares during the quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 467.5% during the 1st quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $97,000.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Price Performance

Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF stock opened at $84.05 on Tuesday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1 year low of $70.91 and a 1 year high of $85.89. The firm has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.31.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust Capital Strength ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.2247 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

