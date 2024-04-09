Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Has $1.03 Million Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. grew its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DUK. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

DUK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Duke Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Bank of America downgraded Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Duke Energy from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Duke Energy from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Duke Energy from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.67.

In other news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.57, for a total value of $277,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,315,697.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of DUK stock opened at $96.29 on Tuesday. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $83.06 and a 12 month high of $100.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.03. The company has a market cap of $74.28 billion, a PE ratio of 27.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.46.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.02). Duke Energy had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a $1.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 115.49%.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

