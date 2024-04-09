Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Has $657,000 Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 42.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,976 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 5,953 shares during the quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MDT. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,607 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Medtronic by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 75,857 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,248,000 after acquiring an additional 3,097 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 9,467 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,332 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Financial & Tax Architects LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Financial & Tax Architects LLC now owns 66,893 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medtronic Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE:MDT opened at $82.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $68.84 and a one year high of $92.02. The company has a market cap of $110.10 billion, a PE ratio of 26.41, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.08 and a 200-day moving average of $80.93.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 13.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 87.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MDT shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Medtronic from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at Medtronic

In related news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 30,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total transaction of $2,613,065.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,110,842.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

