Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Has $693,000 Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. cut its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,793 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 361 shares during the quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 117,461.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,587,893 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,703,193,000 after acquiring an additional 24,566,978 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,467,351,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,602,874 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,375,020,000 after acquiring an additional 3,929,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 12,998.7% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,006,156 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $434,780,000 after acquiring an additional 2,983,206 shares in the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.49, for a total value of $520,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,030,317.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other QUALCOMM news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $139,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $691,108. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.49, for a total transaction of $520,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,030,317.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,360 shares of company stock valued at $7,323,678 over the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on QCOM shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $152.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Mizuho upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.81.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on QCOM

QUALCOMM Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $173.62 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $160.79 and its 200-day moving average is $139.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.76 billion, a PE ratio of 25.16, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.41. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $101.47 and a 1-year high of $177.59.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The wireless technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.43. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 38.06%. The firm had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.50 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.