Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Purchases 2,248 Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares during the quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FNF. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 5,300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 107.0% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on FNF. Truist Financial raised their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays raised their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.20.

Fidelity National Financial Price Performance

Shares of FNF stock opened at $52.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.72 and a beta of 1.34. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.02 and a fifty-two week high of $53.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 4.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.52%.

Insider Transactions at Fidelity National Financial

In other news, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 3,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.34, for a total value of $161,095.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $883,482.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 3,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.34, for a total value of $161,095.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $883,482.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Cary H. Thompson sold 23,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total value of $1,196,485.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,060,601.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,806 shares of company stock worth $1,653,033. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

See Also

