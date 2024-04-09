Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Sells 157 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. decreased its position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,366 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 157 shares during the quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in ANSYS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in ANSYS by 135.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in ANSYS by 854.5% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 105 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in ANSYS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in ANSYS by 327.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 154 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of ANSYS from $314.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of ANSYS from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $345.00 price target on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ANSYS has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $322.75.

ANSYS Price Performance

NASDAQ ANSS opened at $344.10 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $258.01 and a 12-month high of $364.31. The company has a market capitalization of $29.94 billion, a PE ratio of 60.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $337.92 and its 200-day moving average is $318.36.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The software maker reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $805.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.49 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 22.05% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

