Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Sells 432 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. trimmed its stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,359 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 432 shares during the quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lennar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $289,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lennar by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 5,011 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Lennar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $273,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lennar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $281,000. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lennar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lennar alerts:

Lennar Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LEN opened at $165.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.47 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $158.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.96. Lennar Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.21 and a fifty-two week high of $172.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The construction company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.36. Lennar had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $7.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. Lennar’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 14.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LEN shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Lennar from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Lennar in a research note on Friday, March 15th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Lennar from $190.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Lennar from $179.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Lennar from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.88.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Lennar

Lennar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.