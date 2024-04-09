ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Stock Holdings Decreased by Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC

Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 38.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,030 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 1,279 shares during the quarter. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COP. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. West Branch Capital LLC grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 87.8% during the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 231 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 63.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 287 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on COP. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $173.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Johnson Rice lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.88.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

Shares of NYSE COP traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $131.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,635,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,551,636. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $117.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.49. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $95.70 and a one year high of $134.02. The company has a market cap of $154.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.24.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The energy producer reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.32. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The business had revenue of $15.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 25.61%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO William L. Jr. Bullock sold 45,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.32, for a total transaction of $5,574,064.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,153 shares in the company, valued at $5,444,947.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO William L. Jr. Bullock sold 45,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.32, for a total transaction of $5,574,064.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,153 shares in the company, valued at $5,444,947.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 607,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.91, for a total transaction of $76,427,370.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $853,669.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 700,775 shares of company stock worth $87,615,169 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report).

