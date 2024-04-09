Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Sold by Toth Financial Advisory Corp

Toth Financial Advisory Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $3,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 84,839.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,742,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,309,000 after buying an additional 3,738,028 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $373,796,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 102.0% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,937,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,027,000 after buying an additional 1,483,668 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,809,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,799,000 after buying an additional 908,486 shares during the period. Finally, Darsana Capital Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 288.9% during the third quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP now owns 875,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,914,000 after buying an additional 650,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE STZ traded down $2.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $263.16. 733,846 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,181,083. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $255.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $246.67. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $221.81 and a 1-year high of $273.65. The firm has a market cap of $48.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 5th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.16. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on STZ shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $295.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $309.00 to $301.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $296.00 to $294.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $291.11.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

