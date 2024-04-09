CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) Hits New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Wedbush raised their price target on the stock from $18.00 to $19.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock. CoreCivic traded as high as $16.24 and last traded at $16.11, with a volume of 21603 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.09.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on CXW. StockNews.com lowered shares of CoreCivic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of CoreCivic from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CXW
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Investors Weigh In On CoreCivic
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in CoreCivic by 45.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 374,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,215,000 after purchasing an additional 116,542 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 13.7% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,910,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,343,000 after buying an additional 351,508 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of CoreCivic in the third quarter worth about $792,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoreCivic in the third quarter worth about $1,052,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 0.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,597,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,721,000 after buying an additional 53,395 shares in the last quarter. 85.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
CoreCivic Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 27.26 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.86.
CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $491.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.62 million. CoreCivic had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 3.56%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.
About CoreCivic
CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than CoreCivic
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- 3 High Dividend Socks to Replace Lower Savings Yields Ahead
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- 2 Furniture Stock Stocks to Sit on for Interest Rate Cuts
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Wendy’s Stock Could Be Your Best Passive Income Stock
Receive News & Ratings for CoreCivic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreCivic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.