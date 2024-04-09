CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) Hits New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Wedbush raised their price target on the stock from $18.00 to $19.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock. CoreCivic traded as high as $16.24 and last traded at $16.11, with a volume of 21603 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.09.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CXW. StockNews.com lowered shares of CoreCivic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of CoreCivic from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th.

In related news, EVP Anthony L. Grande sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $217,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,707,034. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other CoreCivic news, CEO Damon T. Hininger sold 50,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total transaction of $738,675.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 820,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,992,230.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Anthony L. Grande sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total transaction of $217,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,692 shares in the company, valued at $2,707,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in CoreCivic by 45.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 374,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,215,000 after purchasing an additional 116,542 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 13.7% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,910,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,343,000 after buying an additional 351,508 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of CoreCivic in the third quarter worth about $792,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoreCivic in the third quarter worth about $1,052,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 0.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,597,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,721,000 after buying an additional 53,395 shares in the last quarter. 85.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 27.26 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.86.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $491.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.62 million. CoreCivic had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 3.56%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

