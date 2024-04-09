CorMedix (NASDAQ:CRMD) Earns “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

CorMedix (NASDAQ:CRMD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 110.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on CRMD. Truist Financial dropped their price target on CorMedix from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on CorMedix from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th.

CorMedix Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ CRMD opened at $4.76 on Tuesday. CorMedix has a 12 month low of $2.57 and a 12 month high of $6.09. The company has a market cap of $260.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.51.

CorMedix (NASDAQ:CRMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.05). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CorMedix will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Joseph Todisco bought 13,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.74 per share, with a total value of $50,718.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 352,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,319,617.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CorMedix

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of CorMedix during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CorMedix during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in CorMedix during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in CorMedix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in CorMedix during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 34.18% of the company’s stock.

CorMedix Company Profile

CorMedix Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is DefenCath, an antimicrobial catheter lock solution to reduce the incidence of catheter-related bloodstream infections in adult patients with kidney failure.

