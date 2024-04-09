Cosmos (ATOM) Price Down 0.8% Over Last Week

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. In the last seven days, Cosmos has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar. One Cosmos coin can currently be purchased for approximately $10.90 or 0.00015763 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cosmos has a market cap of $4.26 billion and approximately $159.57 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Cosmos alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $47.12 or 0.00068174 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00010529 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.13 or 0.00023338 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00003757 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001398 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00005914 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 28.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Cosmos Profile

Cosmos (CRYPTO:ATOM) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 390,930,671 coins. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network.

Buying and Selling Cosmos

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cosmos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cosmos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.