Costain Group PLC (LON:COST) Insider Alex Vaughan Sells 282,443 Shares

Costain Group PLC (LON:COST – Get Free Report) insider Alex Vaughan sold 282,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 78 ($0.99), for a total transaction of £220,305.54 ($278,832.48).

Costain Group Stock Performance

Shares of LON COST traded down GBX 1.60 ($0.02) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 76.20 ($0.96). 387,551 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 536,882. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.08, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 68.74 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 62.45. The firm has a market capitalization of £210.86 million, a P/E ratio of 960.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.40. Costain Group PLC has a one year low of GBX 40.90 ($0.52) and a one year high of GBX 80.78 ($1.02).

Get Costain Group alerts:

Costain Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 18th will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.80 ($0.01) per share. This is an increase from Costain Group’s previous dividend of $0.40. This represents a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. Costain Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,250.00%.

About Costain Group

Costain Group PLC provides smart infrastructure solutions for the transportation, energy, water, and defense markets in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Transportation and Natural Resources. The Transportation segment operates in the road, rail, and integrated transport markets.

Read More

