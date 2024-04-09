Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Trading Down 2.6 %
NASDAQ:CMCT opened at $3.82 on Friday. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a 1-year low of $3.19 and a 1-year high of $5.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.06 million, a PE ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 0.51.
Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 8th will be paid a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 5th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.90%. Creative Media & Community Trust Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently -10.18%.
About Creative Media & Community Trust Co.
Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation (formerly known as CIM Commercial Trust Corporation) (the "Company"), is a Maryland corporation and real estate investment trust ("REIT"). The Company primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates both premier multifamily properties situated in vibrant communities throughout the United States and Class A and creative office real assets in markets with similar business and employment characteristics to its multifamily investments.
