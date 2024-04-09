Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Credit Suisse Group Price Performance

Shares of CS opened at $0.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.27. Credit Suisse Group has a 52-week low of $0.82 and a 52-week high of $6.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Credit Suisse Group

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 212,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 36,599 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 182,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 26,887 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 45,035.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 48,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 48,638 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in Credit Suisse Group in the 1st quarter valued at $904,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Credit Suisse Group in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

About Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following four divisions: Wealth Management, Investment Bank, Swiss Bank and Asset Management and four geographic regions: Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Asia Pacific, and Americas.

