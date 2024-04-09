Creditcoin One Day Trading Volume Reaches $17.88 Million (CTC)

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. Over the last week, Creditcoin has traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar. One Creditcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.87 or 0.00001264 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Creditcoin has a total market capitalization of $284.35 million and $17.88 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000449 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001448 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00002599 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000037 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Creditcoin (CRYPTO:CTC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 549,585,921 coins and its circulating supply is 325,798,691 coins. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Creditcoin’s official message board is creditcoin.org/blog. The official website for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creditcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Creditcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

