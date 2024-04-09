Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $12.08

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (TSE:CPG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CPG) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$12.08 and last traded at C$11.94, with a volume of 1402071 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$11.96.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CPG shares. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$19.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. ATB Capital lowered their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$16.50 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a C$12.00 price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.71.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18, a PEG ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$9.96 and its 200-day moving average price is C$9.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.04, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.51 by C($0.14). Crescent Point Energy had a net margin of 17.88% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The business had revenue of C$1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Crescent Point Energy Corp. will post 1.430622 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Crescent Point Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. Crescent Point Energy’s payout ratio is 31.51%.

In other Crescent Point Energy news, Senior Officer Mark Gordon Eade sold 34,497 shares of Crescent Point Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.83, for a total value of C$408,099.51. In other Crescent Point Energy news, Senior Officer Mark Gordon Eade sold 34,497 shares of Crescent Point Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.83, for a total value of C$408,099.51. Also, Senior Officer William Garret Holt acquired 49,309 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$10.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$500,486.35. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces oil and gas properties in Canada and the United States. The company focuses on crude oil, tight oil, natural gas liquids, shale gas, and natural gas reserves. Its properties are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota.

