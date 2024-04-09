Crew Energy (TSE:CR) Given a C$5.25 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Crew Energy (TSE:CR – Get Free Report) received a C$5.25 price objective from equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 10.99% from the stock’s previous close.

CR has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$6.50 to C$5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. ATB Capital dropped their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$7.25 to C$6.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$7.00 to C$5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$8.50 to C$7.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Desjardins dropped their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$6.50 to C$6.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crew Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$6.69.

CR traded down C$0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$4.73. The company had a trading volume of 159,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,466. The company has a market cap of C$738.97 million, a PE ratio of 6.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$4.40 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.83, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Crew Energy has a 1-year low of C$3.73 and a 1-year high of C$6.61.

Crew Energy (TSE:CR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$90.14 million for the quarter. Crew Energy had a net margin of 38.98% and a return on equity of 9.61%. As a group, analysts forecast that Crew Energy will post 0.5098684 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Gail Hannon sold 7,019 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.44, for a total value of C$31,136.28. Insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. The company's principal properties include Montney oil and liquids-rich natural gas assets comprising Septimus, West Septimus, Groundbirch, and Monias and Tower located in the northeast British Columbia.

