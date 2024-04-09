CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) were up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $65.04 and last traded at $64.91. Approximately 341,360 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 1,880,338 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CRSP shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $82.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Chardan Capital raised their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CRISPR Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.75.

CRISPR Therapeutics Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.12 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.75.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $201.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.72 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3253.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.41) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -6.24 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at CRISPR Therapeutics

In related news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.48, for a total value of $1,449,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,122 shares in the company, valued at $15,084,682.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, CFO Raju Prasad sold 3,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.69, for a total transaction of $256,159.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,476 shares in the company, valued at $470,740.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.48, for a total transaction of $1,449,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 208,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,084,682.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 134,410 shares of company stock worth $9,234,677. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CRISPR Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $90,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 40.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 91,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,716,000 after purchasing an additional 26,358 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 10.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 79.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,278,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,246 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 49.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares during the period. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

Featured Articles

