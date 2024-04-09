Critical Comparison: RealReal (REAL) & The Competition

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Free Report) is one of 28 public companies in the “Miscellaneous retail” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare RealReal to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares RealReal and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio RealReal $549.30 million -$168.47 million -2.15 RealReal Competitors $1.89 billion $34.83 million 9.71

RealReal’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than RealReal. RealReal is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

64.7% of RealReal shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.1% of shares of all “Miscellaneous retail” companies are owned by institutional investors. 9.3% of RealReal shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.5% of shares of all “Miscellaneous retail” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for RealReal and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RealReal 0 3 2 0 2.40 RealReal Competitors 115 503 421 4 2.30

RealReal presently has a consensus target price of $3.60, indicating a potential upside of 0.28%. As a group, “Miscellaneous retail” companies have a potential upside of 1.91%. Given RealReal’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe RealReal has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Volatility and Risk

RealReal has a beta of 2.98, indicating that its stock price is 198% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RealReal’s rivals have a beta of 1.07, indicating that their average stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares RealReal and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RealReal -30.67% N/A -26.38% RealReal Competitors -23.39% -44.28% -4.82%

Summary

RealReal rivals beat RealReal on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About RealReal

The RealReal, Inc. operates an online marketplace for resale luxury goods in the United State. The company offers various product categories, including women's fashion, men's fashion, jewelry, and watches. It primarily sells products through online marketplace and retail stores. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

